Larry Walsh will celebrate his 90th birthday on Wednesday.

Larry was born on Aug. 30, 1933. A 1951 Heelan High School graduate, he spent three years in the Navy during the Korean War. He then started work at Sioux City Dressed Beef in the summer of 1954. Larry retired in 1998 as a co-owner of Sioux-Preme Packing Company in Sioux Center, Iowa.

Larry and his late wife Sharon were blessed with five children: Dr. Patrick (Lori) of Jefferson, S.D.; Michael of Omaha, Neb.; Beth Ann (Brad) of Denver, Colo.; Daniel (deceased); and Marty (Mary Catherine), of Dakota Dunes. They have 10 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

He is most proud that he was able to use his voice on KFHC Catholic Radio, giving pro-life reflections for many years.