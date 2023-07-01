Marguerite was born on July 6, 1923, in Magnet, Neb. She married Homer Kuhl (deceased 2002) on Oct. 14, 1944. Marguerite had Kuhl's Fashion Shoppe for 35 years. She retired at age 95 as manager of Health Plus. Her children are Julie Ferris (Richard) of Sioux City; and Joni Kuhl (deceased 2009). Marguerite has two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.