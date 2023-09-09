Marie would enjoy hearing from her friends and family via a card shower. Please send cards and birthday wishes, along with your contact information, to: 2562 Pierce St. #419, Sioux City, IA 51104.

Marie was educated in the Sioux City Catholic schools from K-12. She was a graduate of Bishop Heelan Catholic High School and Briar Cliff College, and received a master’s degree from the University of Iowa. She spent a combined 47 years as an educator and librarian in the Sioux City Community Schools and Bishop Heelan Catholic High School. Marie remains active in her retirement community.