Related to this story

Most Popular

Marie Haley

Marie Haley

Marie Haley, a lifelong resident of Sioux City, will celebrate her 90th birthday on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Alvin Kay

Alvin Kay

Alvin Kay of Sioux City will celebrate his 90th birthday on Sunday.

Ruth Woods

Ruth Woods

Ruth Woods of Onawa, Iowa, celebrated her 101st birthday on Sunday, Sept. 3, with friends at the Sloan Community Church of Christ.

Larry Walsh

Larry Walsh

Larry Walsh will celebrate his 90th birthday on Wednesday.