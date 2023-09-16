Nick Kleyweg of West Des Moines, Iowa, and formerly of Sioux City, will celebrate his 90th birthday with an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, at Kings Landing Clubhouse, 947 S. 100 St., West Des Moines.

Nick was born on Sept. 19, 1933, in Sioux City. He married Della Kleyweg on Jan. 29, 1955, in Bainbridge, Md. Nick was in the US Navy and worked at Northwestern Bell Telephone. He was a lifelong resident of Sioux City until two years ago. His children are Rose Mitchell of Clive, Iowa; Jim Kleyweg of San Diego, Calif.; and Linda Kleyweg of Punta Gorda, Fla. Nick has one granddaughter.