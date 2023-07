Phillip Severson of Sioux City will celebrate his 90th birthday on Saturday, July 15 with a potluck from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Sioux City Scottish Rite, 801 Douglas St., Sioux City.

Phillip was born in Sioux City. He was a carpenter and millwright worker at MidAmerican and several contractors in Sioux City. His children are Lisa Severson and Paul Severson. Phillip has three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.