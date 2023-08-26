Phyllis was born on Aug. 31, 1923, in Sioux City, the first-generation Lebanese American daughter of David and Rose Sabag. She grew up in Morningside and attended Whittier grade school and East High School. Phyllis spent her whole life in Sioux City, where she attended business (bookkeeping) school and worked at Wincharger and Blue Bunny. She married James C. Rashid in 1952 and rasied three children, James David, Michael Timothy, and Elizabeth Ann. She now resides at Sunrise Retirement Bernstein Center.