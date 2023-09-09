Ruth Woods of Onawa, Iowa, celebrated her 101st birthday on Sunday, Sept. 3, with friends at the Sloan Community Church of Christ.

Cards may be sent to Premier Estates, 190 15th St., Apt. 14, Onawa, IA 51040.

Ruth was born on Sept. 8, 1922, to Charles Wayne and Nellie Sollider in Thurman, Iowa. After graduating from school there she attended colleges in Peru, Neb.; Whittier, Calif.; and Morningside in Sioux City.

Ruth and Merle Woods were married on June 1, 1947, in Omaha, Neb. She taught in elementary schools for 33 years in California and Iowa and assisted her husband in some Sloan businesses. Merle passed away in October 2012.