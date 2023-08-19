Twins Ellen Livingston and Alice Reeg will celebrate their 85th birthday with their families on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Cards may be sent to Ellen Livingstong, 4755 Birch Way, Sioux City, IA 51106; and Alice Reeg, 2111 Allan St., Sioux City, IA 51103.

Ellen and Alice were born on Sept. 12, 1938, in Randolph, Neb.

Ellen and the late Chuck Livingston's children are Michele and Gregg Haupt, Michael and Janet Lingston, Charles Livingston Jr., and Lisa. Ellen has five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Alice and the late Jerry Reeg's children are Laurie and Bob Kaulkola, Sherrie and Raymond McDonald, Jennifer Reeg-Beckner and the late Bill Beckner, and Mary and Ashish Dhingra. Alice has 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.