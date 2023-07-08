Sara Jerome of Sioux City and Mark Keck of Lyons, Neb., announce their engagement.

The couple plan a July 29, 2023, wedding in Sioux Center.

The bride-elect is the daughter of Jeff and Barb Jerome of Sioux City. She graduated from Siouxland Christian School in 2006 and from Faith Baptist College in 2010. She works at Siouxland Christian School.

Her fiance is the son of Steve and Angie Keck of Plainview, Neb. He graduated from Plainview High School in 2012 and from University of Nebraska at Lincoln in 2016. He works at Little Priest Tribal College