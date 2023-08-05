Sara Jerome and Mark Keck exchanged wedding vows on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Terrace View Event Center in Sioux Center, Iowa. A reception was held at the event center.

The couple celebrated with a honeymoon in London, England.

The bride is a graduate of Siouxland Christian High School and has a B.A. in Elementary Education from Faith Baptist Bible College. She is a teacher. She is the daughter of Jeff and Barb Jerome of Sioux City.

The groom is a graduate of Plainview High School and has a B.S. and M.S. from University of Nebraska at Lincoln. He is an assistant professor. He is the son of Steve and Angie Keck of Plainview, Neb.

Included in the Wedding party were: Allison Abbas of Carroll, Iowa, matron of honor; Amanda Brant of Ankeny, Iowa, Courtney Kempf of Crawfordsville, Ind., Emily Hageman of Sioux City, Keri Gosnell of Waverly, Iowa, Natalie Breeden of Carlsbad, Calif., Sydney Eiler of Wakefield, Neb., Payton Abbas of Carroll, Reagan Abbas of Carroll, bridesmaids; Aaron Keck of Pierce, Neb., best man; Andrew Keck of Elkhorn, Neb., Adam Jerome of Sioux City, Bryce Abbas of Carroll, Matt Whyte of Avoca, Iowa, Jacob Saathoff of Miller, Neb., Ander Spader of Lincoln, Neb., groomsmen; Ron Kramer, Colin Marshall, ushers; Cora Keck of Pierce, Ruby Keck of Pierce, flower girls; Emmitt Keck of Elkhorn, Calvin Keck of Elkhorn, ring bearers.