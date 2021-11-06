Another Husker loss with 'stupid mistakes' on special teams

LINCOLN, Neb. — William Przystup lined up around his own 25-yard line looking toward the sun and a new long snapper.

The Nebraska punter was feeling good. He was also a little on edge.

The confidence came from his previous kick, which went 58 yards and would have gone further had Ohio State return man Jaxon Smith-Njigba not caught it over his shoulder and brought it back 10 yards. The nerves came from what happened after that sequence, as friend and long snapper Cade Mueller limped off and didn’t return.

So Przystup, admittedly a bit too laid back, focused on getting off a quick punt from new snapper Cameron Pieper. Instead he hooked it to the left for just 13 yards.

“The only problem is I looked up too fast and the ball shanked off the left side,” Przystup said. “It’s more of a mental game right now than a physical game. It is for me at least.”

The second-quarter mistake opened up a tight game. Ohio State — set up near midfield — scored a touchdown seven plays later to go ahead 10-0.

It was one of many for Nebraska’s beleaguered special teams, which had limited the obvious mistakes in recent weeks.

Husker kicker Chase Contreraz also pulled left a pair of field-goal attempts. The first one, in the first quarter, missed from 45 yards on NU’s opening possession. The second misfire, from 31 yards, came with Big Red down 23-17 midway through the fourth quarter after Scott Frost elected to kick on fourth-and-4. Contreraz did make a 39-yarder in the second quarter.

“You’ll never get me to run down any one kid,” Frost said. “I’d never do that — these are my guys, I love them. It isn’t special teams right now, it’s specialists. That’s been kind of the issue for a while.”

The Husker defense did the heavy lifting and the offense scored enough to stay competitive with the sixth-ranked Buckeyes, but the gap between specialists was most glaring as yet another signature win eluded Frost's program.

Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles connected on all four of his attempts from 26, 46, 35 and 46 yards. The last one, with 1:29 to play, split the uprights to make it a two-possession game. Jesse Mirco’s four punts pinned the Nebraska offense at its own 18-, 16-, 2- and 31-yard line.

“We’re making stupid mistakes here and there,” Przystup said. “And I’m one of them — I can’t lie about that. I did a shank today and need to learn how to fix that. … I feel like I’m just letting the team down.”

Przystup, who holds on field goals, said the Contreraz blanks were confounding because he didn’t recall him missing a single attempt in practice all week. The snap was good. The hold was good. The kick looked good off the foot.

Nebraska specialists are a “brotherhood,” Przystup said, and they’ve needed each other during a tumultuous year. Contreraz is replacing Connor Culp, who was demoted last month. Przystup took over for Daniel Cerni at punter after Cerni’s errant attempt at Michigan State led to a touchdown return cost that NU the game. Now there’s likely to be extended turnover at long snapper after the Mueller injury.

“I’m scared for him, to be honest,” Przystup said of his teammate. “I want him to keep playing.”​

