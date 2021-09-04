Anthony Sims ready to take on No. 1 running back for Morningside football

SIOUX CITY — Anthony Sims spent the summer preparing for his role for the Morningside University football team.
Sims lost some weight over the summer, hoping to get some extra speed.
“I weighed 215 in the fall, and I didn’t feel my speed was where it needed to be,” Sims said during the Aug. 10 media day at the Rosen-Verdoorn Sports Complex.
Sims is now at 198 pounds, and that’s where he wants to be.
“That’s the perfect weight for me,” Sims said. “I just need to work harder to be faster.”
Sims hopes to show off his offseason work in the season opener at 7 p.m. Saturday against Concordia at Elwood Olsen Stadium.
Sims was moved up to the No. 1 spot on the depth chart in the spring, and he took full advantage of that opportunity.
In the spring, Sims’ productivity just kept increasing.
For starters, Sims ran the ball 20 times for 137 yards on April 17. Seven nights later, Sims got 36 handoffs from quarterback Joe Dolincheck, and he carried the ball for 176 yards.
The Mustangs running back got 41 carries in the semifinal loss to Northwestern, but Sims got the ball 41 times for 255 yards.
“I think we’re going to see great things out of Anthony,” Morningside coach Steve Ryan said.
Sims didn’t believe his mindset changed even when Arnijae Ponder didn’t return to the team in the spring.
“I wouldn’t say I evolved into that role in the spring,” Sims said. “Our coaches teach us that when your number gets called, you have to make the best of it. My number was called, and I had made the best of it that I could.”
“I learned a lot from AP, so I didn’t have to learn a lot, because he showed me the ropes,” Sims said. “I would say that the coaches prepared me.”
Sims said that as the season evolves, he just needs to work on his blocking. The Mustangs do throw the ball quite a bit, and protection for Dolincheck is key to get clean throws off.
“I just have to do everything that I can to help my team out and play my role,” Sims said.
Ryan pointed out, however, Sims is going to need help carrying the rushing load, just as Sims did during the fall portion of the season last year.
The Mustangs do have some options.
Matt Strecker was third among Morningside rushers in yards, as he had 189 yards on 37 carries. He found the end zone twice.
Terrance Weah took 19 carries for 82 yards, and Davon Brees had 17 touches for 53 yards.
Jon Andreasen even carried the ball once, and that equated to a 16-yard touchdown.
Ryan even said freshman Kody Noble has looked good in fall camp.
“Someone is going to have to step up and play for us,” Ryan said.
No matter what the offense does — run or pass — the Mustangs’ offense wants to work fast.
The Mustangs did that last season.
Morningside scored 554 on its 11 opponents last season, averaging just over 50 points a game.
The Mustangs amassed 6,233 total offensive yards.
Four-thousand of those yards came from Dolincheck while 2,233 came on the ground.
The Mustangs scored 51 of their touchdowns from the red zone.
The Mustangs are monitoring that max efficiency stat, and hope to score quick and often.
“We just want to move fast. Complete passes, run the ball and get our offensive line going at a quick tempo,” Dolincheck said. “We don’t want to skip a beat. We want to come out quick for Week 1. Just get rolling right out of the gate.”
Morningside beat Concordia last season in a 56-22 win last season. During that contest, Dolincheck threw for over 400 yards and found a bevy of open receivers.