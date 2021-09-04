Anthony Sims ready to take on No. 1 running back for Morningside football

Sims didn’t believe his mindset changed even when Arnijae Ponder didn’t return to the team in the spring.

“I wouldn’t say I evolved into that role in the spring,” Sims said. “Our coaches teach us that when your number gets called, you have to make the best of it. My number was called, and I had made the best of it that I could.”

“I learned a lot from AP, so I didn’t have to learn a lot, because he showed me the ropes,” Sims said. “I would say that the coaches prepared me.”

Sims said that as the season evolves, he just needs to work on his blocking. The Mustangs do throw the ball quite a bit, and protection for Dolincheck is key to get clean throws off.

“I just have to do everything that I can to help my team out and play my role,” Sims said.

Ryan pointed out, however, Sims is going to need help carrying the rushing load, just as Sims did during the fall portion of the season last year.

The Mustangs do have some options.

Matt Strecker was third among Morningside rushers in yards, as he had 189 yards on 37 carries. He found the end zone twice.