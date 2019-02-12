In this file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) pulls in a pass reception in front of New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, foreground right, and strong safety Kurt Coleman in the second half of an NFL football game, in New Orleans. Antonio Brown wants out of Pittsburgh. A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press the perennial Pro Bowl wide receiver has asked the Steelers for a trade. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not permitted to publicly discuss personnel matters. Brown appeared to make his decision official in a social media post released on Instagram on Tuesday.