Laid-off US workers face foreign world of insurance shopping

Mass layoffs are pushing many Americans into an unfamiliar role: shopping for health insurance that isn’t offered by an employer.

A swirl of confusing terms and options await inexperienced shoppers as they sort health insurance plans. And there’s probably no one from human resources available to quickly answer questions.

The coronavirus pandemic has thrown 1 in 6 American workers out of a job. Navigators, brokers and others who help people find coverage say they are starting to see a wave of new customers looking for help either from the Affordable Care Act’s insurance marketplaces or the government-funded Medicaid program.

Here are some steps to take if you wind up on the market for new coverage.

KNOW THE BASICS

People who lose health insurance through work might be able to avoid a big search by switching to a spouse’s employer-sponsored plan.

If that's not possible, they might be able to choose the pricey option of continuing their coverage from work under the federal law known as COBRA. That would allow you to keep the doctors already covered in your insurer’s network.