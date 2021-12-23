 Skip to main content
Man, oil field companies wins $3.8 million in legal fight

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A jury has awarded a North Dakota man and two oil field companies associated with him almost $4 million in a legal dispute.

The Bismarck Tribune reported that Southwest Judicial District Judge William Herauf signed the final order in the case on Tuesday. The jury ruled in favor of Shawn Kluver, Seven Star Holdings and Little Knife Disposal in October.

Kluver, of Killdeer, sued oil field service providers Environmental Driven Solutions and Renewable Resources after they fired him in 2017, seeking salary and severance payments. The case also included claims of breach of contract, deception, defamation and business interference.

Kluver faced three felony charges in connection with the dispute after he was accused of defrauding companies he worked for of more than $5 million. All those counts have been dismissed.

Environmental Driven Solutions and Renewable Resources have filed a their own lawsuit against Kluver, alleging he created other companies to compete against them while he was still working for them. That case is still pending.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Bismarck Tribune.

