Man sentenced to life in prison in fatal 2019 shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A man accused of opening fire on a group of people, killing one, has been sentenced to life in prison.

The Argus Leader reports Ramon Deron Smith was sentenced Thursday in connection to the 2019 killing of Larry Carr Jr.

Smith was convicted of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter and aggravated assault charges in August.

Smith also was sentenced to 25 years on the aggravated assault charges to be served consecutively with his life sentence.

According to court documents, the shootings took place on June 8, 2019, when several men came to an apartment in Sioux Falls to settle a dispute. Smith opened fire on the group. He hit three people, including 44-year-old Carr, killing him. Smith fled the state and was arrested about two weeks later in Minneapolis.

