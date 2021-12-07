 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP alert wire

30 years in prison for Fargo caregiver in child's death

  • 0

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A Fargo woman has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in the death of a 1-year-old child left in her care.

A Cass County District Court judge imposed the sentence Monday for 38-year-old Brandi Adeleke who earlier pleaded guilty to murder and child abuse, KFGO reported.

Meka Ducheneaux died in November 2020 from what doctors said was blunt force trauma. Adeleke claimed that she had left the child alone in the bathtub and found her unresponsive.

The prosecution and defense reached a joint recommendation on the sentence, which Judge Steven Marquart approved. Adeleke will be eligible for parole after serving 25 years.

court stock art

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KFGO-AM.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News