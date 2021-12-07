30 years in prison for Fargo caregiver in child's death

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A Fargo woman has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in the death of a 1-year-old child left in her care.

A Cass County District Court judge imposed the sentence Monday for 38-year-old Brandi Adeleke who earlier pleaded guilty to murder and child abuse, KFGO reported.

Meka Ducheneaux died in November 2020 from what doctors said was blunt force trauma. Adeleke claimed that she had left the child alone in the bathtub and found her unresponsive.

The prosecution and defense reached a joint recommendation on the sentence, which Judge Steven Marquart approved. Adeleke will be eligible for parole after serving 25 years.

