Cat hit by car, left for dead gets new life and home

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) — It was a Christmas miracle.

Just more than a week after dragging himself to a nearby house on Dec. 16 after being hit by a car, a 1-year-old cat got life-changing surgery and a safe, loving home in Pittsylvania County.

Thanks to more than $2,000 in donations to a local GoFundMe campaign, a veterinarian and animal-welfare advocates, Apollo the cat can look forward to a long and happy life.

Those involved in what likely was a life-saving effort were in disbelief at Apollo’s tenacity combined with his gentle, loving nature.

“The biggest thing everybody was in complete amazement about was how in the world this cat had gotten the strength to crawl to somebody’s house,” said Jennifer Miller, a Pittsylvania County resident who started the GoFundMe endeavor to raise money for the procedure.

The surgery was performed by Dr. Al Henry on Christmas Eve at Peaks View Animal Hospital in Lynchburg.

It all started when Orphanage Road resident Fallon Phillips’ dogs began barking.

“I heard a ‘meow,’” recalled Phillips, who adopted Apollo. “I looked and saw that pitiful little orange cat just hobbling around.”

He tried to enter Phillips’ home whenever she opened the door.

“When I went out on my porch, he started rubbing against my leg,” Phillips said, adding that she stayed outside with Apollo for about an hour.

She later called her neighbor, who contacted Miller. Not sure what to do, Phillips also called local vets to figure out what could be done for Apollo.

If she took the cat to a vet for treatment, she would be responsible for the bills.

“The injuries were more than I could afford,” Phillips said.

So Miller agreed to raise money for the needed surgery if Phillips would adopt Apollo.

Phillips brought the cat inside overnight on Dec. 16 and took him to Cherrystone Veterinary Hospital in Chatham the next day. She was told his front left leg and jaw were broken.

However, Cherrystone was unable to perform the surgery because pins and plates would be needed in Apollo’s leg, Phillips was told. His jaw could heal on its own, she was told.

“I picked him up Monday (Dec. 20), they had bathed him and checked him for diseases and they updated his vaccines, gave him his rabies shot, gave him antibiotics and cleaned his wounds,” she said.

Another local vet performed an X-ray, realized he couldn’t perform the surgery either and said a specialist was needed, Phillips said.

Dr. Al Henry, the Lynchburg vet, performed the procedure on Christmas Eve at a reduced rate.

“He (Apollo) actually required more than we thought,” Phillips said. “He ended up having a plate with six screws and a pin in his left leg. He (Henry) discounted me several hundred dollars, which was amazing. He was absolutely amazing.”

In addition, Henry neutered Apollo.

As for the cost of the procedure, Miller and Phillips were told it would be $3,500. But the total bills for the surgery and vet visits ended up being about $2,669, Miller said, with $2,061 raised on GoFundMe from individuals in the area.

“Our community has been generous this Christmas, helping this cat live his best life,” said Miller who will cover the remainder of the costs herself.

At Phillips’ home Dec. 30, Apollo hobbled around, but was able to dash across the floor at times. Phillips’ two dogs — Shih Tzu/Yorkie mixes named Juno and Luna — adore him, she said.

“They love Apollo and Apollo loves them,” she said.

Apollo has been a content and affectionate cat.

“He just purrs and purrs,” Phillips said.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Danville Register & Bee.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0