Chicago officer charged with killing woman during argument

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago police officer has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a woman who was the mother of their child during what a prosecutor said was an argument.

A Cook County judge ordered Saturday that 29-year-old Pierre Tyler be jailed without bond. Tyler faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of 29-year-old Andris Wofford, who died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Assistant State’s Attorney Craig Engebretson said Wofford had learned this past week that Tyler had a pending child support case involving another woman with whom he had a child around the same time he was dating Wofford, the Chicago Tribune reported.

A video camera at Wofford’s home showed Tyler walking into her place Wednesday night and neighbors heard the two arguing, a “loud muffled bang” and then no further yelling, Engebretson said. A camera showed Tyler later leaving the home and Wofford’s body was found the next day.

Tyler’s attorney Tim Grace told the judge he believe the case was largely circumstantial.

Officer Steve Rusanov, a police spokesman, said Tyler had been relieved of police powers.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Chicago Tribune.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0