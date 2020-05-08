Faith activism amid pandemic spans causes and denominations

“Our effort is a wonderful expression of what it means to be faithful to the whole of the teachings of Jesus, and not just ones that fit a very narrow political, racial demographic,” said McBride, lead pastor at The Way Christian Center in West Berkeley.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has pledged $1 million to the campaign, among other donations that McBride projected would fund the distribution of more than 1 million masks. The campaign is also producing tens of thousands of gallons of hand sanitizer with domestic partners, McBride said, prioritizing distribution in cities where the racial disparities of the virus’ toll are particularly apparent.

“Faith leaders are doing this and working through our existing network of congregations who have proximity to those who are largely left out of preventive and responsive health care in a pandemic,” he said. “For us, it’s an act of survival. It’s not an act of altruism.”

McBride’s not alone in zeroing in on black Americans who are succumbing to the coronavirus in disproportionate numbers. Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network is also using its megaphone to spotlight the needs of black congregations, holding a Facebook roundtable this week.