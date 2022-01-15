Home confinement instead of jail time recommended for Omahan in Capitol riot

Nancy Gaarder
Omaha World-Herald
A year after the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol, the hunt for suspects is nowhere near over. While more than 700 defendants have been charged so far, federal authorities have yet to locate hundreds of known rioters, including 250 who allegedly assaulted police officers. Source by: Stringr
OMAHA — Federal prosecutors are recommending against jail time for an Omaha-based “social media influencer” who filmed himself participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves and his team have recommended that Brandon Straka be sentenced to four months of home detention, three years of probation, 60 hours of community service and $600 in restitution.
Straka has previously pleaded guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct in the Capitol. He faces up to six months in jail and a fine up to $5,000, the sentencing recommendation says.
Graves noted Straka’s large social media following and his efforts to overturn the election. The sentencing recommendation says home detention rather than jail time is merited because Straka did not personally attack others or destroy property.
Straka gained prominence in January 2018 with his #WalkAway campaign, which encouraged fellow Democrats to leave the party. Court documents indicate that a testimonial he posted that year garnered more than 41,000 likes and 890,000 views.
Straka was in Washington on Jan. 4-6, 2021, to make speeches at various rallies. He was on his way to one of those speeches when he heard that the Capitol was being stormed, so he changed course and headed there instead.
Once at the Capitol, Straka livestreamed his participation as he encouraged others to storm the building. He also egged on those around him who were trying to wrest a shield from a law enforcement officer. After leaving the grounds, he encouraged his Twitter followers to “HOLD. THE. LINE.” The message was liked and retweeted by thousands, the court said.
In the days prior to Jan. 6, Straka told his followers that civil war was underway in the U.S. and that “we’re not going to be peaceful much longer.”
But the recommendation also said that Straka was eager to be at the Capitol and that his comments afterward indicate that he didn’t realize the gravity of his actions.
The recommendation notes that the attack was an attempt to block the peaceful transfer of power, injured more than 100 law enforcement officers and caused more than $1 million in property damage.
In a presentence interview with probation officers, Straka said that if he could go back in time, he would never have gone to Washington.
He also described the attack as having a disproportionate impact on his life and business given that he has been convicted of a misdemeanor.
A former hairstylist, Straka reported almost $680,000 in revenue for his #WalkAway nonprofit and political action committee. On Jan. 6, 2021, he had more than 660,000 Twitter followers. As of Thursday night, he had 498,000.
Straka talked about the assault on the Capitol in a video the next day and rebutted claims that Antifa was involved.
“It was not Antifa; it was patriots desperate to be heard,” he said.
Photos: Scenes from the Capitol on anniversary of Jan. 6 attack
Capitol Riot Anniversary
The Capitol is seen at dawn, one year after the violent Jan. 6 insurrection by supporters of then-President Donald Trump who assaulted police and smashed their way into the Congress to interrupt the Electoral College certification of Democrat Joe Biden's victory, in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite
Capitol Riot Anniversary
A large group of police arrive at the Capitol, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Washington. President Joe Biden and members of Congress are solemnly marking the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection. Lawmakers are holding events Thursday to reflect on the violent attack by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. The ceremonies will be widely attended by Democrats, but almost every Republican on Capitol Hill will be absent. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
Capitol Riot Anniversary Biden
President Joe Biden pauses to speak to media members with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., as he arrives through the Hall of Columns on his way to speak from Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol to mark the one year anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol by supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Washington. (Ken Cedeno/Pool via AP)
Ken Cedeno
Capitol Riot Anniversary
President Joe Biden walks with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., left, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., right, as he arrives at the U.S. Capitol to mark the one year anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol by supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Washington. (Stefani Reynolds/Pool via AP)
Stefani Reynolds
Capitol Riot Anniversary
President Joe Biden walks past a statue of former President Abraham Lincoln with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., after arriving on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, to speak at a ceremony marking the one year anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters loyal for then-President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Capitol Riot Anniversary Biden
President Joe Biden arrives to speak from Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol to mark the one year anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol by supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Capitol Riot Anniversary Biden
President Joe Biden listens as Vice President Kamala Harris speaks from Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol to mark the one year anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol by supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Washington. (Drew Angerer/Pool via AP)
Drew Angerer
Capitol Riot Anniversary Biden
President Joe Biden listens as Vice President Kamala Harris speaks from Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol to mark the one year anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol by supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Capitol Riot Anniversary Biden
President Joe Biden listens as Vice President Kamala Harris speaks from Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol to mark the one year anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol by supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Capitol Riot Anniversary Biden
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks from Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol to mark the one year anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol by supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Capitol Riot Anniversary
President Joe Biden takes off his face mask as he speaks from Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol to mark the one year anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol by supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)
Greg Nash
Capitol Riot Anniversary
President Joe Biden speaks from Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol to mark the one year anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol by supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Washington. (Jabin Botsford//The Washington Post via AP, Pool)
Jabin Botsford
Capitol Riot Anniversary Biden
President Joe Biden speaks from Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol to mark the one year anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol by supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Washington. (Drew Angerer/Pool via AP)
Drew Angerer
Capitol Riot Anniversary Biden
President Joe Biden speaks from Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol to mark the one year anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol by supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Washington. (Drew Angerer/Pool via AP)
Drew Angerer
Capitol Riot Anniversary
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the one year anniversary of the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, during a ceremony in Statuary Hall, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 at the Capitol in Washington. (Drew Angerer/Pool via AP
Drew Angerer
Capitol Riot Anniversary Biden
President Joe Biden speaks from Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol to mark the one year anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol by supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Washington. (Drew Angerer/Pool via AP)
Drew Angerer
Capitol Riot Anniversary
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the one year anniversary of the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, during a ceremony in Statuary Hall, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 at the Capitol in Washington. (Drew Angerer/Pool via AP
Drew Angerer
Capitol Riot Anniversary Biden
President Joe Biden speaks from Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol to mark the one year anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol by supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Capitol Riot Anniversary
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris walk through the Hall of Columns after speaking at the U.S. Capitol to mark the one year anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol by supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Washington. (Stefani Reynolds/Pool via AP)
Stefani Reynolds
Capitol Riot Anniversary Biden
President Joe Biden speaks to reporters as he departs with Vice President Kamala Harris through the Hall of Columns after he spoke in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol to mark the one year anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol by supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Washington. (Ken Cedeno/Pool via AP)
Ken Cedeno
APTOPIX Capitol Riot Anniversary
Fencing in seen along the western front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. A year after the Jan. 6 attack, Congress is more deeply divided than ever, and it shows in how lawmakers are choosing to mark the day. Some members are planning a moment of silence. Others will spend the day educating Americans on the workings of democracy. And still others don't think the deadly siege on Congress needs to be remembered at all. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
Capitol Riot Anniversary
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., left, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., right, arrive to speak at the start of a discussion with historians Doris Kearns Goodwin and Jon Meacham on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 6, on how "to establish and preserve the narrative of January 6th." The event marked the first anniversary of the U.S. Capitol insurrection, the violent attack by Trump supporters that has fundamentally changed the Congress and raised global concerns about the future of American democracy. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)
Susan Walsh
Capitol Riot Anniversary
New Yorkers participate in a "January 6 Vigil for Democracy," Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, on the Upper East Side of Manhattan in New York. Americans are marking the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection around with ceremonies and vigil across the nation. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
Capitol Riot Anniversary Cheney
Former Vice President Dick Cheney walks with his daughter Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., vice chair of the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection, in the Capitol Rotunda at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Manuel Balce Ceneta
Capitol Riot Anniversary
U.S. Capitol Police officers stand outside the House chamber in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, one year after the violent insurrection by supporters of then-President Donald Trump who assaulted police and smashed their way into the Congress to interrupt the certification of Democrat Joe Biden's victory, (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!