Man sentenced to 50 years in prison for 2020 Sioux Falls fatal shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A 22-year-old man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison in the shooting death of a man in Sioux Falls.

The Argus Leader reports Josue Emmanuel Hernandez of Sioux Falls was sentenced Friday in the Dec. 30, 2020 homicide of Mitchell Houchins, 30, of Sioux Falls. Hernandez was initially charged with first degree murder before taking a plea deal on Nov. 5 that saw his possible sentencing capped at 80 years after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

A judge sentenced him to 80 with 30 years suspended and credit for nearly a year served.

Due to prior felony convictions, Hernandez is required to serve 75% of his sentence before being eligible for parole.

