President Biden approves disaster declarations for Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — President Joe Biden has approved a request for a federal disaster declaration for a portion of Nebraska that suffered damage from severe storms and straight-line winds in May.

The designation allows state, local and tribal governments and some private nonprofit organizations to access federal funding on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and for the repair or replacement of damaged facilities.

The declaration covers 20 counties from central to northeastern Nebraska. The counties included in the declaration are Antelope, Boone, Burt, Cedar, Cuming, Custer, Dixon, Garfield, Greeley, Holt, Knox, Logan, Pierce, Polk, Sherman, Thurston, Valley, Wayne, Wheeler, and York.

A line of severe storms that moved through the eastern half of the state on May 12 generated straight-line winds of up to 100 mph in some places, the The National Weather Services reported, downing power lines, poles and trees and damaging buildings.