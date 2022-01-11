Mask mandate planned in Omaha draws opposition from governor

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Health officials are imposing a new mask mandate in Omaha to slow the spread of COVID-19 as surging virus cases continue to strain hospital capacity, but the plan drew strong opposition on Tuesday.

Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse said she decided to impose the new temporary mandate over the objections of Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert and Gov. Pete Ricketts to help protect hospital capacity. The city's previous mask mandate expired last May.

Omaha City Council President Pete Festersen said a majority of the council supports the move and believes Huse has the authority to impose the mandate under city code.

"This is not a decision I made lightly. This was not an easy decision at all, and I know that it's going to create some waves," Huse said Tuesday. “But this is a tool that we have in our toolbox. We have research, evidence, out there showing that masks decrease transmission."

Huse added, "I'm not claiming that masks are going to end the pandemic or stop the pandemic, but it's going to slow it down to give my brothers and sisters in health care the breathing room they need to take care of all of you.”

Ricketts, a Republican who has opposed mask mandates throughout the pandemic, said he opposes the new Omaha mask requirement and may try to block it in court. The state attorney general's office didn't immediately respond Tuesday to questions from The Associated Press about the mask rule.

“I remain adamantly opposed to mask mandates for Nebraskans, and I support Mayor Stothert’s priorities to reasonably manage the spread of COVID-19 in Omaha," Ricketts said.

The state said the number of people hospitalized with the virus continues to grow this week and hit 635 on Monday. Hospital officials have said they worry that number will soar in the next couple weeks because of the rapid spread of the highly contagious omicron variant of the virus.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Nebraska has risen over the past two weeks from about 628 new cases per day on Dec. 26 to nearly 2,750 new cases per day on Sunday.

The state reported 17,382 virus cases to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week, up from 10,682 the week before and 4,956 before that. The latest total topped the state's previous weekly record high of just over 15,000 cases set in November 2020.

