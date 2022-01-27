Teachers union files complaint against Grand Island schools

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A teachers union has accused the Grand Island Public Schools district of misclassifying several teachers as substitutes, even though they essentially work as full-time teachers, leading to an unfair labor practice that underpays those teachers by up to several thousand dollars, according to a newly filed complaint.

The Grand Island Education Association filed a complaint against the district over the practice on Jan. 21 with Nebraska’s Commission of Industrial Relations, the union said in a news release Wednesday.

The union's complaint says the school district has classified several teachers as long-term substitutes who are filling vacant positions, paying each $160 to $180 per day.

“They could be making $250 to $300 a day if they had a contract,” Grand Island Education Association President Michelle Carter said.

The union cited Nebraska law — bolstered by a Nebraska Supreme Court ruling in the last decade — that says an employee who is hired to fill an open position is not a substitute.

“If the regular employee is not expected to return to their position, then there exists a vacancy to be filled by a member of the bargaining unit,” said Nick Welding, the union's attorney.

The district defended itself in a statement to the Grand Island Independent, saying it’s “confident that we are operating in good standing with the terms of our existing agreement.”

