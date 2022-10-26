Trump to rally in Sioux City ahead of Nov. 8 as he teases 2024

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to return to Iowa ahead of the Nov. 8 midterms, to headline a "Saver America" rally for Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley.
The event, set for 7 p.m., Nov. 3 at the Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, the hub of Iowa's conservative northwest, comes as Trump has continued to tease interest in a White House comeback campaign as he has campaigned around the country for Republican candidates. Doors for the event open at 2 p.m.
Returning to Iowa, where the 2024 Republican presidential caucuses are scheduled to launch the GOP nominating sequence, would likely further stoke speculation of Trump's future.
“In order to make our country successful, safe and glorious again, I will probably have to do it again,” Trump said in Robstown, Texas, on Oct. 22.
Republican candidates in Iowa don't appear to need much of a boost from Trump.
Gov. Kim Reynolds, who has swamped her Democratic challenger in fundraising and leads comfortably in polls, is heavily favored to win her second full term. Though seven-term Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley appears to be facing his most serious challenge since 1980, the 89-year-old still leads in a race where national Democrats have spent no money advertising on behalf of retired Admiral Michael Franken. Two major election-rating outlets, the Cook Political Report and Sabato’s Crystal Ball, both changed their ratings for the Grassley-Franken race from “safe” or “solid” Republican to “likely” Republican. The move came after the latest Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll, conducted by J. Ann Selzer, had Grassley with just a 3-point lead over Franken.
It would be Trump's second trip to Iowa since the 2020 election, coming a year after he drew thousands to the Iowa state fairgrounds in Des Moines. It also comes as other would-be 2024 Republican contenders, including former Vice President Mike Pence and former Trump administration appointees Nikki Haley and Mike Pompeo, have visited the state on behalf of Iowa Republicans in recent weeks.
In late September, Pompeo, the former Secretary of State and CIA Director, headlined the annual Siouxland Chamber of Commerce dinner. When asked about a potential run in 2024, he said "So the decision about what I'll do next, the place I'll find myself whether that's helping someone run for president or putting myself forward as a candidate, will depend on my judgment about the most effective way to deliver what the American people deserve."
After a June 30 event in Sioux Center hosted by Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull), Haley, a former U.N. Ambassador and governor of South Carolina, similarly hedged when asked about what 2024 had in store for her.
"If it looks like there's a place for me...I'll put 100% in," Haley said.
