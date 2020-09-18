U.S. election spotlight mostly bypasses mainline Protestants

“We don’t endorse or oppose a particular candidate, but we do try to uphold moral principles and values that are key to our faith,” said Curry.

Through the mid-20th century, most Protestants in the U.S. belonged to mainline churches, but now they are outnumbered by evangelicals. Polls in recent years indicate that about one-quarter of U.S. adults identify as evangelical, and less than 15% as mainline Protestant. The collective membership of the seven biggest mainline denominations is now about 16 million.

The mainline churches have been politically active in a number of less-partisan ways, notably in registering voters and recruiting poll watchers. In many cases, they also have aligned with the widespread protests against racial injustice and police violence against Black people.

The Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) launched a Rally for Justice march Aug. 28 from its headquarters in Louisville, Kentucky, the city where Breonna Taylor was fatally shot by police during a raid on her home in March. The Evangelical Lutheran Church in America — the second-largest mainline denomination with 3.5 million members — sponsored a prayer service in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sept. 2 in response to outrage over the wounding of Jacob Blake by an officer who fired seven shots into his back.