Mountain lion sighting confirmed in Norfolk city limits

NORFOLK — A mountain lion was spotted within Norfolk city limits over the weekend.
Sam Wilson, furbearer program manager with the Nebraska Game & Parks Commission, said the sighting had been confirmed.
A conservation officer and biologist with the Norfolk office of Game & Parks responded to a report of a mountain lion within city limits late Saturday night and subsequently confirmed the animal’s presence through tracks it had left in the snow, Wilson said.
“It’s not common in the sense that it’s in the city limits of Norfolk,” Wilson said.
He said there are, on occasion, “dispersing mountain lions” that will leave their natural habitat, which includes areas of the Pine Ridge, the Wildcat Hills area near Scottsbluff and the stretch of the Niobrara River Valley between Valentine and Bassett, to search for new territory.
“When they get into young adulthood, they venture out to find territories of their own,” he said. “These dispersers can walk hundreds of miles. They often move 3 to 20 miles a day. They may stay for a couple of days if they kill a deer. Other than that, they’re typically on the move.
“We would expect this animal to keep moving,” Wilson said, “although we don’t know where it went after this observation.”