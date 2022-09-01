Sheldon finds its 'lost' time capsule ahead of town celebration

SHELDON, Iowa — Planners for Sheldon's Celebration Days have had quite a week.

On Tuesday, a spate of stories (including several from national outlets) came out saying that a 50-year-old time capsule, meant to be unearthed and opened for a 150th town celebration on Friday, had been misplaced.

Less than a day later, it's a different story.

"We have some great news to share with you today, the Time Capsule from the Centennial Celebration has been located and is in our possession," read a statement from the Sheldon Chamber & Development Corporation, reported by KIWA Radio.

A post from Radio Iowa expands on the story with Chamber Director Ashley Nordahl saying "We always knew where the time capsule was. It was just a matter of making sure that we could get to it...There is a little bit of concrete that’s laid around it, so we did not want to create a mess in front of Celebration Days."

Tuesday, reporting was that the time capsule was buried 50 years ago during Sheldon's centennial celebration and over time its specific location became a bit fuzzy. Event organizers had planned to open the time capsule during a town birthday celebration Friday morning featuring birthday cake and coffee. They then planned to place new items inside the capsule and rebury it.

With the capsule now being "found", Nordahl said (in KIWA's story) the time capsule ceremony and other events would go on as planned.

"We are excited to unveil the contents of the time capsule at our Friday Coffee this Friday, September 2 starting at 9:30 a.m.," Nordahl said in the article. "Please join us at the City Park during this time to enjoy some birthday cake and coffee and take a look at some pieces of history."

The Associated Press contributed to this report