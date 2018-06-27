SIOUX CITY — Patrick Tott, a district court judge from Sioux City, is one of 22 Iowans to apply for a vacancy on the Iowa Supreme Court.
The nominating commission will meet July 9 to evaluate the applicants and then select three finalists to replace Justice Bruce Zager, who will retire Sept. 3.
Gov. Kim Reynolds will have 30 days to make an appointment from among those finalists.
Tott, a judge in the state's Third Judicial District since November 2014, is the only applicant from Northwest Iowa. Other candidates include judges and attorneys living in Adel, Ames, Bettendorf, Cedar Rapids, Center Point, Corydon, Des Moines, Harlan, Iowa City, Lisbon, Tama, Waterloo and West Des Moines.
The nominating commission is comprised of eight lawyers elected by Iowa Bar Association members and eight non-lawyers appointed by the governor with Senate confirmation.
Written comments about the qualifications of applicants are being accepted through July 9. Information on the applicants is available from the Iowa Judicial Branch website .
Before his current appointment, Tott had served as a magistrate in Sioux City since 1999. He also served seven years as a part-time associate juvenile court judge in Woodbury County, and as a tribal court judge in Winnebago, Nebraska for a couple years in the mid '90s.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.