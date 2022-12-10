Area boys basketball roundup: SB-L rolls over North; East beats past West, Heelan tops Western

SERGEANT BLUFF -- Dylon Schaap scored 19 points to lead Sergeant Bluff-Luton to a 56-25 win over Sioux City North in a boys high school basketball game Friday night.

The Warriors jumped out to a 15-9 lead after the first quarter and increased their margin to 29-14 at halftime and 44-20 at the end of three quarters.

Evan Janzen had 10 points and 9 rebounds and Scott Kroll also scored 10 points for the Warriors, who improved to 3-0 on the season.

No individual statistics were immediately available for North, which fell to 0-3.

Bishop Heelan 66, Western Christian 62

Matt Knoll scored 25 points and Carter Kuehl added 19 to lead the Crusaders to a road win Friday night.

"Heelen did a great job of dictating everything tonight," Western Christian head coach Derek Keizer said. "They out-physicaled us and were tougher than us tonight."

"We didn't get out and run as much as I would have liked. This team thrives in transition but we need to get stops in order to do that. We didn't get enough of those tonight. "

Kaden Van Regenmorter scored 19 points for the Wolves. who fell to 1-1. Heelan improved to 3-1.

Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 77, Trinity Christian 31

Keaten Bonderson and Drake DeRocher led the Jays with 24 and 20 points, respectively, Friday night.

Gehlen jumped out to a 26-10 lead and cruised the rest of the game, staying upbeaten at 5-0.

Carter Westra led Trinity with 10 points and Eli Kelin added nine points. The Tigers slip to 0-4.

Kingsley-Pierson 53, Ridge View 43

The Panthers improved to 3-1 while the Raptors dropped to 2-3 Friday night.

Cael Myrtue led Ridge View with 12 points.

No individual statistics were immediately available for K-P.

River Valley 53, MVAOCOU 47

Senior Caleb Burns scored 24 points on 50 percent shooting from the field to lead the Wolverines Friday night.

Landon Johnson added 14 points for River Valley, which evened its record at 2-2.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Rams, who fell to 0-4.

Sioux Center 77, Sheldon 44

Carson Bruhn and Tyler Roseberry each scored 17 points to lead the Warriors on the road Friday night.

Sioux Center stayed unbeaten at 3-0 while the Orabs remained winless at 0-5.

No individual statistics were immediately available for Sheldon.

Sioux Central 59, Manson-NW Webster 40

Jacob Hargens had a double-double with 28 points and 19 rebounds to lead the Rebels.

Carter Boettcher added 14 points and Ethan Mills had 14 points for Sioux Central, which improved to 4-0.

Bordy Peppen had 12 points for Mason NW Webster, which fell to 2-2.

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 68, Tri County Northeast 27

Gibson Roberts led the Bears with 17 points and Jake Rath added 14.

Hunter Heikes had 16 points to lead the Wolfpack.

LCC improves to 3-1.