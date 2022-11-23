Area girls basketball: Hinton downs Sioux City North in season opener

HINTON, Iowa -- Three Hinton girls basketball players scored in double figures as the Blackhawks defeated Sioux City North 57-47 in the season opener for both teams Tuesday night.

Hinton led 14-10 after the first quarter, 26-21 at halftime and 37-28 at the end of the third stanza.

Bailey Boeve led the Blackhawks with 18 points, followed in the scoring column by Ashlyn Kovarna (12), Natalee Junck (10) and Aubree Lake (9)

Lauren Woods had 13 points for North and Hannah Mogensen added 12 points.

Unity Christian 65 Gehlen Catholic 35

The Knights opened their season with a 30-point win over the Jays.

Unity Christian was led by Gracie Schoonhoven, who poured in 29 points, grabbed 6 rebounds and dished out six assists.

The Knights, a Class 3A semi-finalist from last season that is ranked No. 2 in the 2022-23 preseason poll, led from start to finish, taking leads of 17-4 at the end of the first quarter and 25-6 at halftime.

Miyah Whitehead led Gehlen with 13 points.

Sioux Central 67, Hartley Melvin Sanborn 43

Morgan Christian 24 points as the Rebels won their first game of the season Tuesday night.

Sioux Central jumped out to a 24-8 lead at the end of the first quarter and never gave up the lead as the Rebels improved to 1-1.

Gracie Knoblock led HMS with 15 points.