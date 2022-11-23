Area men's college basketball: Morningside suffers first loss of the season

CRETE, NEB. – Morningside's men's basketball team sustained its first loss of the season Tuesday, falling to Doane University in overtime, 76-72.

The Mustangs, who held a 40-26 lead at halftime of the contest, fell cold as Doane took a 39-25 advantage in the second half to send the game to OT.

Ely Doble, Joey Skoff and Jack Dotzler led the way in scoring for the Mustangs, tallying 18, 16, and 13 points, respectively. Aidan Vanderloo led both teams off the bench with 11 points.

On the boards, Brendan Buckley was the game leader, collecting 10 carom's in the contest. Trey Powers had eight boards, and Jackson Dotzler had seven.

The Mustangs, who fell to 6-1 overal and 2-1 in the GPAC, travel to Maryville, Mo. for a non-conference tilt with Northwest Missouri State.

Northwestern 80, Midland 71

Northwestern captured its first GPAC victory of the season Tuesday night as the Raiders took an early lead and held off a late rally by the Warriors.

Dillon Carlson led a balanced scoring attack for the Raiders with 25 points.

Matt Onken added a season-high 24 points, and Craig Sterk recorded his third-straight game with double-figures scoring, netting 18.

Northwestern, which improved to 4-2 overall and 1-1 in the GPAC with the road victory, will next play this weekend in the Dordt Thanksgiving Classic in nearby Sioux Center. The Raiders' game Friday against Governors State (Ill.) is set to tip off at 5 p.m., while Saturday’s matchup with Oak Hills Christian (Minn.) is slated for a 2 p.m. tip.

Dordt 81, Briar Cliff 68

The Defenders pulled away from the Chargers in Sioux City Tuesday night to win in the GPAC for the first time this season.

Bryce Coppock led Dordt in scoring with 21 points. Jacob Vis chipped in with 16 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Luke Rankin added 12 points.

Dordt, which improved to 6-2 overall and 1-2 in the GPAC, hosts Oak Hills Christian (Minn.) at 7 p.m. Friday night in the Dordt Thanksgiving Classic.

Conner Groves scored 15 points, and knocked down three 3-pointers to lead Briar Cliff. Kyle Boerhave added 11 points and four rebounds. Matthew Stilwill and Blake Sindelar each scored 10 points off the bench.

Briar Cliff drops to 5-3 overall and 1-2 in the GPAC. The Chargers travel to Orange City Wednesday to take on Northwestern.

South Dakota 68 LIU 58

Led by Mason Archambault’s 19 points, four Coyotes scored in double-figures as USD won the first round of the Fort Myers Tip-Off Tuesday afternoon in the Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Florida.

Tasos Kamateros (13), Paul Bruns (11), and A.J. Plitzuweit (10) all joined Archambault with double-digit performances. Damani Hayes grabbed a new career-high 14 rebounds.

Sam Houston 80 South Dakota 49

The Coyotes fell behind early as they lost in the Palms Division championship game.

Sam Houston jumped out to a 33-19 lead and cruised the rest of the way. Cameron Huefner led with 22 points and Donte Powers added 20.

Paul Bruns was the only USD player in double figures with 12 points.