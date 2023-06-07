Jun 7, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Elise Evans-Murphy connects during a game vs. West Lyon on June 10, 2022. JESSE BROTHERS, SIOUX CITY JOURNAL Newell-Fonda's Kierra Jungers pitches during the 2022 Class 1a state softball tournament championship game against Lisbon in Fort dodge, Iowa. LISA GROUETTE, MASON CITY GLOBE GAZETTE Related to this story Most Popular Benson Building renewed: $26 million project will boast luxury apartments, commercial space The Benson Building, a six-story brick-and-terracotta structure at the corner of Seventh and Douglas St. in Sioux City, is transforming into l… 262 Dakota Dunes Tyson office workers opt not to move, will lose jobs According to a notice and an attached letter from the company, approximately 262 Tyson workers at the Dakota Dunes office will have their empl… New Arnolds Park Amusement Park dormitory helps international staffers feel more at home A new three-story, college-style dormitory on the grounds of the Arnolds Park Amusement Park is capable of housing the entire staff which incl… Sioux City's Global Foods Processing to lay off 92 workers More than 90 employees will lose their jobs in June when a Sioux City ham deboning plant closes its doors. Global Foods’ current plant is one … Activity returning to Brown's Lake as water level nears normal Finally, after a big boost from MidAmerican Energy, the water at Brown's Lake is once high enough for boating. The swimming beach, also closed…