Akron-Westfield eighth-graders, from left, carter Moffatt, Faith Martinsen and Kaylie Meinen perform a scene from their national History day performance of "Annie Wittenmyer: Leading a frontier in Hospital safety conditions." the group recently qualified for the national contest at the university of Maryland, and Moffatt, whose younger brother Cass also qualified with another group, joins an older brother and sister who previously participated in nationals.