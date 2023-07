Remsen St. Mary's Jaxon Bunkers (13) fires the ball to first after forcing out Lisbon's Cohen Kamaus (2) during Remsen St. Mary's vs Lisbon Class 1a championship action of the Iowa state high school baseball tournament played Friday, July 21, 2023, at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa. Backing up the play is Remsen St. Mary's Alex Schroeder (3). St. Mary's won the state title, 7-4.