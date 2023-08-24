Students walk a red carpet into the Liberty Elementary school at the start of the first day of classes Wednesday for the Sioux City Community school District.
TIM HYNDS PHOTOS, SIOUX CITY JOURNAL
Whitney Karrer, a second grade teacher, high-fives students as they enter the building at the start of the first day of classes Wednesday at the Sioux City Community school district's Liberty Elementary school in Sioux City.
