Water flows over the collapsed Kakhovka dam on June 7 in nova Kakhovka, in Russian-occupied Ukraine.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
This photo taken from drone footage, provided by the Ukrainian military and dated May 28, shows a car on the Kakhovka dam that appears to be Aden with explosives. The dam collapsed June 6, while it was under Russian control.
