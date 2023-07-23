Jul 23, 2023 37 min ago 0 1 of 2 Matt Tromp, left, and his brother Josh Tromp, right, set up their tents beside the Missouri River as they prepare to ride in the 50th annual RaGBRaI in Sioux City on Saturday. JESSE BROTHERS PHOTOS, SIOUX CITY JOURNAL People browse through clothes at the RaGBRaI merchandise outlets before the 50th annual RaGBRaI in Sioux City on Saturday. Related to this story Most Popular Man dies of gunshot wounds in Sioux City; stabbing victim hospitalized Both men were transported to the hospital with what were described as life-threatening injuries. The man suffering the gunshot wounds later su… Journal relocates to new building After more than 50 years at 515 Pavonia St., the Sioux City Journal is headed to 2802 Castles Gate Drive in the Whispering Creek area. As we m… Fourteen candidates vying for vacant Sioux City school board seat Fourteen individuals have submitted letters of interest for the vacant Sioux City Community School Board of Education position. Here is a brie… Sioux City's La Familia Nightclub is set to host Billboard-charting rapper G Herbo Aaron Gonzalez is the ultimate multitasker. Not only does the South Sioux City man cut hair at Aaron’s Barber Shop, he owns The Don’$ Sports B… Reaching new heights: Trinity Heights stands as testament to founders' determination The dream of the Rev. Harold Cooper to place a statue of Mary in the Midwest is what inspired Trinity Heights and has progressed beyond what t…