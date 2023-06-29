Volunteers, left to right, don stevens, Mary Lehr, Jack Grubb, Dave Ferris and the rev. dan Rupp display copies of the book "holy Moments" that is being mailed to every residence in the Sioux City metro area.
PROVIDED BY MARY LEHR
Copies of the book "holy Moments" await processing at Mail house Inc. in Sioux City. More than 48,000 copies of the book are being mailed to all residential addresses in the Sioux City metro area.
The Sioux City Police Department identified the victim as 36-year-old Marlon White-Eyes, of Sioux City. White-Eyes, who suffered multiple guns…
Volunteers, left to right, don stevens, Mary Lehr, Jack Grubb, Dave Ferris and the rev. dan Rupp display copies of the book "holy Moments" that is being mailed to every residence in the Sioux City metro area.