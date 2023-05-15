May 15, 2023 47 min ago 0 1 of 2 Captain Dustin Johnson, of 4aces GC, hits from the sixth tee during the final round of LIV Golf Tulsa at cedar ridge country club on Sunday in Broken arrow, Okla. KATELYN MULCAHY PHOTOS, LIV GOLF VIA AP Branden Grace, of stinger GC hits from the second tee during the final round of LIV Golf Tulsa at cedar ridge country club on Sunday in Broken arrow, Okla. Related to this story Most Popular OVG360 names longtime Siouxland resident as new partnerships director OVG360, which provides venue management, food services and hospitality to the Tyson Events Center and the Orpheum Theatre, has named Jen Whipp… Yankton County crash victims were from Sioux City Per authorities: Highway Patrol attempted to stop a driver traveling more than 100 mph and driving erratically on Highway 50 in Clay County. T… Man wanted in connection with Dakota Dunes murder found in Mexico Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales, 39, was arrested Friday evening and turned over to the U.S. Marshals Service in Laredo, Texas. Castellanos-Rosale… Sioux City Mayor calls attention to traffic signals that are out of service "What is the problem with controllers on stoplights, right now?" Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott asked during the council comments portion of the C… Siouxland News to fill local news slots with 'National Desk' coverage Siouxland News confirmed Tuesday morning that, starting Monday, May 15, it will fill local news time slots with content from its regional and …