Payton Braun, right, fills a bird-feeder for Tessa Braun and her daughter Zayla Braun at the Izaak Walton League of America booth during the Missouri river Outdoor expo at Ponca State park in Ponca, neb., Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
JESSE BROTHERS, SIOUX CITY JOURNAL
Tom Gepson demonstrates how to fillet a fish at the Nebraska Game and parks Commission booth during the Missouri river Outdoor expo at Ponca State park in Ponca, neb., Saturday.
Harrison Lammers, left, and Hayston Lammers, right, break rocks with their mother Miranda Lammers break rocks at a booth selling crystals during the Missouri river Outdoor expo at Ponca State park in Ponca, neb., Saturday.
Merrie Hansen, left, hands a plate of breakfast pizza to Kara Jones after an outdoor cooking demonstration at the Outdoor Cooking booth during the Missouri river Outdoor expo at Ponca State park in Ponca, neb., Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
