Gio Arteaga applies candy sprinkles to a chocolate-dipped marshmallow during a candy making workshop held at the Iowa State university Extension and outreach offices in Sioux City.
Yaneli ayala Garcia coats a cookie with white chocolate during a candy making workshop held at the Iowa State university Extension and outreach offices in Sioux City.
TIM HYNDS PHOTOS, SIOUX CITY JOURNAL
Yaneli ayala Garcia, left, and Century Bergin dip marshmallows into chocolate as Gio Arteaga applies candy sprinkles during a candy making workshop held at the Iowa State university Extension and outreach offices in Sioux City.
Yaneli ayala Garcia, left, and Century Bergin dip marshmallows into chocolate as Gio Arteaga applies candy sprinkles during a candy making workshop held at the Iowa State university Extension and outreach offices in Sioux City.