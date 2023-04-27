Petro Takalo, right, and his wife, yuliia Olshevska, fled from ukraine after russia invaded in early 2022 and now live in Boyden, iowa, with ryan Oostra who sponsored them. They're quickly learning English and adjusting to a new life in the united states.
JESSE BROTHERS PHOTOS, SIOUX CITY JOURNAL
Petro Takalo, left, and his wife, yuliia Olshevska, fled their home in ukraine after russia invaded in early 2022. They now live in Boyden, iowa, with ryan Oostra, who sponsored them.
Ukraine native petro Takalo holds medals he won at the 2022 European deaf Badminton Championships in september in lithuania. Takalo and his wife yuliia Olshevska, also a member of urkraine's national badminton team, delayed their decision to relocate to the united states because of
