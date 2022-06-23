Arts Alley Content

Bio Chi Institute/Mind & Body Connection – Sioux City

BCI Institute students are back again this year to offer relaxing chair massages. Enjoy a chair massage in the shade or try Ashiatsu Bars on one of the tables. This is a great way to reduce stress & make the best of your day. Massages start at $5.

Mystic Treasures – Schaumburg, Ill.

From the Andes to the world. We have a diverse variety of products that are traditional from South America. Stop by our booth that we have brought for you and check it out for yourself!

Christy’s Crystals – Mankato, Minn.

Come visit the magical world of crystal healing. Crystals, stones and other healing items.

Cosmic Dyes – Linwood, Kan.

Cosmic Dyes has been making quality hand-dyed clothing for 35 years. We will have tie-dyes for kids and adults available at Saturday in the Park Arts Alley.

Custom Wood Artistry - Peever, S.D.

Beautiful wood creations made here in the USA! We carry over a dozen species of hardwood and several exotic woods in our shop for use. Every item is always unique. Here you can find cribbage boards, trays, plaques, magnets, toys, cutting boards and much more! Custom orders always welcome!

Davida Art Company – Vermillion, S.D.

Davida Art Company is a collective of SD artists bringing you handmade, artful items under one umbrella. Merchandise includes paintings, prints, ceramics, hand-dyed silks, jewelry, scarves, mosaics, coasters, trivets, greeting cards, kids’ things, bags and pouches, tea, soaps, and more. Stop by and shop our unique booth and take home a piece of art, a cool accessory for your wardrobe or an accent piece for your home or office.

Hello Madame – Sioux City

Hello Madame!! African merchandise from shoes, scarfs, bracelets, dolls, dresses and much more. Stop by! See the flavor of Africa.

0ccult Creati0ns – Sioux City

0ccult Creati0ns is all about helping YOU! I create jewelry, spell jars, and lots of other things with the intention to help others grow and heal. If you need a creativity boost or maybe you struggle with anxiety, I have something just for you! I hope you take the time to check out my booth!

Live Laugh and Shop – Sioux Center, Iowa

Unique items, hard to find novelty.

Dyed Designs by Mary Jane – Sioux City

From the top of your head to the bottom of your feet, I dye it all, and I’ve got you covered. Local Sioux City resident bringing color into your life, one item at a time.

On the Rocks – Independence, La.

On the Rocks stones, SSC native that enjoys coming home to participate in Saturday in the Park, and rock with the Sioux City community! I'm a crystal jewelry designer specializing in one-of-a-kind crystal jewelry, all hand crafted with love and infused with Reiki. Stop by the purple tent and say hello!

The Necklace Guys – Council Bluffs, Iowa

We are The Necklace Guys. We make the best selection of anklets and necklaces anywhere, at great prices! Buy 3, the 4th is ½ off.

Sidekick Caricatures – Correctionville, Iowa

Stop by and have your caricature drawn by Kim Boyle who has 29 years of experience! If you don’t want to be drawn, just come and watch. It’s fun for all ages!

Sunny Day Creations – Ames, Iowa

Sunny Day Creations “put some color in your life”. Part of Arts Alley since 1992. Handmade, customized and ecofriendly tie-dye and Bahk for infants, youth & adults.

Terre Vici Bijoux Naturels – Des Moines, Iowa

Sarah Albracht is the artisan behind Terre Vici, a jewelry company she started to bring the natural artistic beauty of raw elements. Each piece is a unique, artistic treasure of authentic gemstones and natural accents.

TJ’s Trove – Madison, S.D.

Laser cut wood and acrylic earrings, jewelry, leather earrings and hair accessories for women and girls. Leatherette patch trucker caps.

Josina Supplies LLC - West Des Moines, Iowa

One of a kind unique, handmade African crafts made from wood, soapstone and banana fiber.

Heatherly Studios – Sioux Falls, S.D.

Heather Cool is the artist behind Heatherly Studios, where she creates her mandala and mehndi-inspired artwork on wood and repurposed objects, incorporating unique dye and stain techniques. She also makes sewn accessories, and offers prints and products featuring her original designs.

Jewelry Junkies – Sioux City

Jewelry Junkies has it all. From rings, necklaces, anklets and earrings to Himalayan body sugar scrubs and candles! All homemade! Something for everyone! Stop by and see us – you won’t be disappointed!

Peacemaker & the Hillbilly – Jackson, Neb.

Peace Maker & Hillbilly Rock Shop / Saturday in the Park Arts Alley. What a privilege to be a valued vendor. We are the only Rock Shop of this area. Rare Crystals, geodes, gems, fossils, tumbled, polished, slabbed and a lot of hand-made jewelry. Plus "$1 Grab Bags".

Becky’s Jewelry – Mankato, Minn.

Becky’s Jewelry offers a wide variety of jewelry including hand wrapped pendants with natural stones, rings, bracelets, earrings and hair accessories. She also makes suncatchers, dreamcatchers and more. Come see what’s new this year.

Azapaza – Sioux City

Azapaza is a small grass-roots operation, born in Montreal, Canada in 1999, and now based out of Sioux City. We are a family of musicians and artists highly involved in our local community. Much of our "gear" is imported from India. Come and check out our eclectic group of treasures.

The Expansion Center – Sioux City

The Expansion Center is a new business on Historic 4th Street in Sioux City, focused on Mind, Body & Spirit. You will find retail, services and workshops to support your personal growth and life journey. Follow us on FB/Instagram@theexpansioncentersiouxland. Retail includes teas, crystals, decks, books, candles, jewelry, yoga products, essential oils, singing bowls and more.

