As pool season ends with Pooch Paddle, splash pads, slides remain open

SIOUX CITY -- Dogs of all sizes got a rare chance to splash around in a public pool in Sioux City Tuesday night.

Riverside Aquatic Center hosted Pooch Paddle, an annual event to play with their masters and other dogs. Proceeds from the event, which happens after the end of the public swimming season, benefit the Lewis & Clark Dog Park in Bacon Creek Park.

The three city pools -- Riverside, Lewis and Leif Erickson -- closed for the season Sunday. Normally, the city offers two night of Pooch Paddle -- one for small dogs and another for larger dogs. Because Monday's small dog event was rained out, all dogs were invited to the swim Tuesday night.

Although the pool season has come to an end, and the new school year is starting, there are still opportunities for kids to play in the water at city parks. All of the splash pads will remain open through Labor Day weekend, weather permitting. The splash pads at Cone Park, 3800 Line Drive, Cook Park, 505 Market St., Dale Street Park at 15th and Dale, Leeds Park at 41st & Central, and Rose Hill Park, 1431 Grandview Blvd., are open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The two new summer tubing slides at Cone Park also will have an extended run the rest of the summer and into the fall. The tubing season has been extended until Oct. 9, a date that coincides with the the Cone-Acopia Fall Fest.

Session days and times for the slides are now 6 to 8:30 p.m. Fridays; 12:30 to 3 p.m.; 3:15 to 5:45 p.m. and 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturdays; and 12:30 to 3 p.m. and 3:15 to 5:45 p.m. Sundays.