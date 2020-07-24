As the coronavirus continued to spread, masks were a major subject of discussion.

Several Siouxland counties recorded additional deaths from COVID-19, though in far lower numbers than at some points in the spring. In Sioux City, Mayor Bob Scott said he would not pursue a citywide mask mandate because Gov. Kim Reynolds has said such orders aren't permissible. (One other major city in the state defied that guidance and issued a mandate.)
And three members of the Sioux City School Board said they wanted strong enforcement of the district's mask policy, which calls for them but is not fully "mandatory."
