Assalley’s 36-yard FG gives Iowa State 23-21 win over Texas

AMES, Iowa — For two teams used to seeing games come down to the final play, it was fitting that Iowa State and Texas left it all up to a kicker.

Connor Assalley drilled the field goal of his life, sending the Cyclones home a rare winner over the Longhorns.

Assalley kicked a 36-yarder as time expired and Iowa State knocked off 22nd-ranked Texas 23-21 on Saturday to snap a two-game losing streak.

Brock Purdy had 354 yards passing and two TDs, and he led the Cyclones (6-4, 4-3 Big 12) 63 yards in three minutes to set up Assalley’s winner.

Iowa State, a favorite over Texas for the first time, picked up just their third win over the Longhorns (6-4, 4-3) in 17 tries despite blowing a 13-point lead.

“They continue to fight when I think everyone has written us off at times,” Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. “Our kids just keep playing.”

Iowa State’s Brayden Narveson missed an apparent 42-yard field goal with 2:12 to go. But Texas was called for being offside and the Cyclones were awarded a first down by inches.