Astro Advice

Use your imagination to figure out a way to make the most out of any situation you face this year. The deeper you dig, the more you will discover that will help you get ahead. Get ready to let go of the past and head into the future with optimism.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Pace yourself, and you will accomplish all you set out to do. Gravitate toward people who are willing to give back as much as they take. Strive for equality in all things.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Extravagant behavior will hold you back. Moderation mixed with discipline and hard work will be your ticket to success. Walk away from temptation, and remain focused on your long-term objective.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Work quietly on your own until you are satisfied with the results. Presenting a well-prepared plan will encourage interest, assistance and success. Don't lose sight of your goals.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- You can reach out and get help, or you can figure it out yourself. The latter will be significantly more satisfying and the rewards yours to enjoy. Don't listen to someone enticing you to indulge.