Astro Advice

Check out what's feasible this year. Underestimating the extent of your plans will become an ongoing aggravation. Size up situations before you get going, and modify any plans that need adjustment. Discipline, organization and moderation will lead to success.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Strive to advance. Don't take shortcuts when precision and detail are required. Pace yourself and leave nothing to chance, and you will overcome any obstacle you encounter along the way.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Explore new possibilities, but don't buy into something without doing your homework. Underlying issues in a bureaucratic situation will limit your ability to build a secure base.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Take a moment to digest what's going on around you, then make your move. Take the lead, and don't slow down until you are happy with what you achieve. Don't listen to idle chatter.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Ease into whatever you want to pursue. Size up what you have to work with, then implement changes that are in sync with trends. Refuse to let personal matters slow you down.